First Look 1-29-25: MetraPark detention plans, ZooMontana cautious of bird flu, SD2 changes calendar year

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 1-29-25

Yellowstone County commissioners say MetraPark detention plan still in early stages

Chamber head worries using MetraPark as detention center could hurt local economy

BILLINGS — President Donald Trump's border crackdown is continuing to draw discussion around a proposal to detain undocumented migrants inside several buildings at MetraPark.

County commissioners met yesterday to reiterate that the offer to house undocumented migrants at MetraPark is still in its beginning stages.

There are no official plans at this time.

ZooMontana concerned about bird flu

ZooMontana takes precautions against bird flu outbreak

BILLINGS — ZooMontana is taking steps to protect its animals as cases of bird flu are rising in the United States.

Yellowstone County hasn't been hit with this current outbreak, but surrounding counties like Rosebud have.

As a result, ZooMontana is currently taking no wild game donations, including geese or ducks.

They also plan on feeding the animals with exclusively tested meat.

The zoo does say they are prepared to put their birds of prey away in other parts of the facility if an outbreak does occur.

SD2 changing calendar

Longer days, shorter year: Big changes coming to SD2 next year

BILLINGS — School District 2 in Billings is once again changing its school calendar.

Starting next school year, Billings students will be in the classroom two weeks shorter, and it will now end in May instead of June.

All schools will need to begin 10 minutes earlier and end 10 minutes later than normal.

Students will also only have a three-day spring break.

This new calendar change will be in place for just this year as of now.

Here's the latest weather forecast.