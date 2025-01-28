First Look 1-28-25: ICE contact guidance, Billboards pushback, Push for stricter DUI laws

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 1-28-25

SD2 issues guidance for ICE contact

Billings schools prepare for possible changes in immigration enforcement

School District 2 in Billings has issued guidance to teachers and staff at all schools in case immigration and customs enforcement agents show up on school grounds.

School District 2 says they will welcome the agents.

However, contact with the superintendent is a must before anything else can happen.

The agents will also be asked for any paperwork, such as warrants.

The guidance also says only agents with a judicial warrant should be allowed access to a school by law.

Any interview requests with students must also go through the school's district attorney before being granted.

Billboards to push back against hate crimes

Billboards on I-90 aim to raise awareness of antisemitism and rising hate crimes in Montana

An organization is looking to crack down on hate crimes, turning to billboards to make their message heard.

"JewBelong," a national nonprofit, is getting pink and white billboards installed along I-90 to take a stand against anti-semitism.

Between 2021 and 2023, Montana saw 43 hate crimes.

Overall, hate crimes in the nation are currently at an all-time high since the FBI began collecting data in 1991.

Family pushes for stricter DUI laws

Family, friends of Montana crash victims advocate for tougher DUI laws

A Montana family is using personal tragedy to push for stricter DUI laws.

On Monday, the family of Bobby Dewbre, who was killed by a drunk driver, told their story to lawmakers at the capitol.

Dewbre's sister, Carli, and mother, Beth, were among the family members who testified in favor of House Bill 267, Bobby's law.

The law would create a new criminal offense - aggravated vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Here's the latest weather forecast.