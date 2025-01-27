First Look 1-27-25: Capitol crash victim heals, TikTok phones for sale, Hunting fee increase

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 1-27-25

Capitol accident

Medicaid advocate hit outside of Montana Capitol recovers in Billings hospital

Denver Henderson was heading towards a visit with lawmakers to testify against a bill and emcee a Medicaid rally when he was struck by a truck.

This happened while he was crossing the street near the Capitol Building in Helena.

He was left him with six broken ribs and a shattered pelvic bone and was life-flighted to Billings Clinic.

After two surgeries, he's on the road to recovery and has experienced support from his family and lawmakers alike.

eBay TikTok phones

A new hot commodity on eBay -- cell phones with TikTok installed.

The popular app TikTok was taken off the app stores last weekend ahead of a federal ban and still hasn't been restored.

Thousands of eBay sellers are listing devices for hundreds to thousands of dollars.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order delaying the federal ban for 75 days.

Byte Dance will need to sell the app to a U.S.-based buyer before that time runs out.

Hunters fee increase

Montana considers raising non-resident hunting fees

Montana lawmakers are looking at a proposal to increase hunting fees for out-of-state hunters.

House Bill 145, as it is currently written, would increase the nonresident base hunting license fee from fifteen dollars to one hundred dollars.

The bill would also require 90% of those nonresident base hunting fees to fund block management programs.

Here's the latest weather forecast.