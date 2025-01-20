First Look 1-20-25: Sub-zero temps, Inauguration Day ceremonies moved inside, Joliet teacher returns

Dangerously cold temperatures sweep the country

BILLINGS — The season's coldest weather is upon us. Prepare for sub-zero temps and even colder wind chills across the region.

This cold front is sweeping across the nation, and the inauguration celebrations are now being held indoors in DC as a precaution.

Donald Trump inauguration ceremony moved indoors

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald Trump today becomes the 47th president of the United States of America.

He will take the oath of office inside the capitol rotunda because of arctic weather sweeping much of the nation.

His return to the white house four years after losing to Joe Biden is a comeback that made history.

Trump is expected to sign roughly 200 executive actions today to bring social, political, and economic change to the nation.

Joliet teacher back in classroom following criminal misconduct investigation

JOLIET — Back in November - Joliet Public Schools underwent a criminal investigation regarding sexual misconduct between a teacher and a student.

Authorities found no evidence of sexual misconduct - and that teacher returned to the school on November 6th.

The initial investigation began after a Joliet student filed charges against a particular teacher for displaying alleged inappropriate behavior.

The teacher was placed on leave.

But that investigation is now closed.

Carbon County Attorney Alex Nixon found no crime had been committed, and the teacher is now back inside the classroom.

Nixon told the sheriff's department quote…" At this point, I cannot identify the probable cause that a criminal offense occurred or find a reason for further law enforcement involvement…"

