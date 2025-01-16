First Look 1-16-25: Gaza ceasefire, Montana bathroom bill moves forward, Decker coal mine seeks expansion

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 1-16-25

Gaza ceasefire reached, draws local skepticism after past failed attempts

MTN News Uri Barnea



BILLINGS -- After more than a year of war and many months of negotiations, Israel and Hamas have reached a deal to end the war in Gaza.

The deal is being felt by Montanans with connections in the Middle East.

One Billings man, Uri Barnea, used to live in Israel.

He says he has some skepticism over the deal due to past failed attempts.

The peace deal will be done in two phases, each lasting 42 days.

Click here to read the full story.

Montana bathroom bill up for final House vote

MTN News

HELENA -- A bill that would require transgender people to use the bathroom that aligns with their sex at birth has passed a key vote in the Montana House of Representatives.

The bill would require public schools, correctional facilities, other public buildings and domestic violence shelters to designate bathrooms, changing rooms and sleeping areas based on a person’s biological sex at birth.

The bill now moves to third reading in the House before going to the Senate.

Click here to read the full story

Decker coal mine hopes to increase production

Q2 News file Spring Creek coal mine.



DECKER -- The Spring Creek coal mining complex near Decker hopes to increase its production by 19 million tons.

The mine currently produces more than 12 million tons of coal making it one of the biggest coal mines in the country.

The mine employs about 265 people.

The US Interior Department would have to sign off on the expansion.

Click here to read the full story

Here's the latest weather forecast.