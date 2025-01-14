First Look 1-14-25: Troxel guilty, State of the State, Lewistown digging out

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 1-14-25

Troxel found guilty in road rage homicide jury trial

BILLINGS -- After nearly six hours of deliberations a jury found Jacob Troxel guilty of deliberate homicide in a road rage case turned deadly in Billings.

Troxel shot and killed 29-year-old Michael Duran in the summer of 2022 during a fight right outside our KTVQ studio.

Troxel now faces up to life in prison.

His sentencing is set to be held in 60 to 90 days.

Governor delivers state of the state

HELENA -- On Monday evening, Gov. Greg Gianforte delivered his State of the State address.

That speech hit on a number of major topics, including Medicaid and the property tax credit.

Immediately following, the Democrats and Freedom Caucus delivered their rebuttals.

Senate Minority Whip Shane Morigeau pushed back on Gianforte’s plans for Medicaid expansion, school funding, judicial reform, and the rising cost of living in Montana.

Lewistown snow day closes schools, businesses Monday

LEWISTOWN -- Lewistown residents were busy digging out on Monday from a snowy weekend.

The city received nearly two feet of snow prompting authorities to issue an emergency travel alert.

Some areas of central Montana received even more snow from last weekend's storm.

Showdown ski area in the Little Belt Mountains south of Great Falls received 56 inches of snow in the last week.

