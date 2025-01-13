First Look 1-13-25: Wild Ginger closes, Montana fire crews head to CA, Montana growth slows

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 1-10-25

Wild Ginger "closed until further notice"

BILLINGS — Downtown billings will soon have two fewer dining options.

On the heels of Bin 119's pending closure, it appears Wild Ginger, located on Montana Avenue is now closed until further notice.

The popular sushi and hibachi restaurant has a sign taped to the door reading, "we will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience, please try our other restaurant, Asian Sea Grill."

Wild Ginger has no other information on its social media pages or website.

Montana firefighters head to California

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the fires continue to rage across California, fire departments across Montana, including Columbus and Red Lodge, are making the 1,200-mile journey to help.

In total, 10 fire engines and nearly 40 firefighters from departments across Montana—Columbus, Red Lodge, Missoula, Big Sky, Central Valley, Big Fork, Corvallis, Whitefish, Plains, Paradise, and Butte—are heading to California to support local efforts.

They are expected to be there for 14 days but this could be extended due to the severity of the fires.

Montana growth rate slows

MONTANA — After years of moving up, Montana’s growth rate is now on the decline.

According to U-Haul’s annual growth statistics Montana ranked 24th for growth in 2024.

That's lower than previous years as the Treasure State peaked at number 18 in 2018 and sat at number 19 in 2020.

In parallel, Colorado and Wyoming saw the biggest tumbles indicating migration to the Rocky Mountain West is now beginning to slow down.

South Carolina saw the biggest growth rate last year with Texas, North Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee rounding out the top 5.

Here's the weather forecast for today.