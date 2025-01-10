First Look 1-10-25: CA wildfires local impact, Police shooting inquest, Road Rage homicide trial

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 1-10-25

Sheehy responds as Los Angeles County wildfires grow in numbers, casualties

At least 3 of the five fires in Los Angeles County are still raging at zero containment.

At least 10 people have died.

The devastation in California is on the mind of Montana's newly elected Republican Senator Tim Sheehy, who founded an aerial firefighting company in the state.

Sheehy says he's having conversations across the political aisle on ways to address the wildfire crisis better, faster and more efficiently.

Yellowstone County jury determining swat shooting justification in coroner's inquest

A citizen jury is expected to rule today whether a Yellowstone County swat officer was justified in shooting and killing an armed woman nearly two years ago.

Vilene Not Afraid, 35, allegedly led police on a chase through downtown and the Heights back in March of 2023 after stealing a car and firing a gun.

According to police, the chase ended when Not Afraid hit two vehicles and damaged her car.

She then allegedly refused to get out of her vehicle for two hours.

That standoff ended when SWAT officers deployed gas into her vehicle.

Not Afraid then is accused of pointing her gun at officers and was shot and killed by the sheriff's deputy.

The county attorney will consider the verdict of the inquest to decide whether to file criminal charges.

Prosecution rests in road rage homicide trial

The prosecution wrapped up its case on Thursday in the long-awaited deliberate homicide trial of Jacob Troxel.

The 31-year-old Troxel is charged in the August 2022 shooting death of 29-year-old Michael Duran.

That incident first began as a case of road rage and ended with Troxel eventually shooting Duran 7 times.

