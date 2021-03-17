Menu

First Interstate building new bank branch in Billings

Posted at 4:08 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 18:08:08-04

First Interstate Bank announced Wednesday plans to build a new branch at the southwest corner of 24th Street West and St. Johns Avenue in Billings.

Building details are still being determined, with Cushing Terrell serving as the architect for the project; Langlas & Associates will be the General Contractor.

The new location, which is anticipated to open in spring 2022, will eventually replace First Interstate’s existing Billings West branch on 25th Street West and Central Avenue.

Billings-based First Interstate is one of Montana's largest community banks and has 150 branches in Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Oregon and Washington.

