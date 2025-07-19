COLUMBUS — Stillwater County’s first Flat Top Throwdown brought together community members, 4-H leaders, and young participants for a sizzling cook-off at this year's 4-H fair.

Brian Young, Stillwater 4-H council president, traded his usual leadership role for a spatula, grilling up a breakfast favorite.

“Basically, make your regular French toast dip. Then, we’ve got a fruit spread that’s made of sour cream, cream cheese, and powdered sugar," Young said Friday while he worked the griddle.

Watch the full story to see how 4-H is helping kids in Stillwater County build skills that go way beyond the barn:

First 4-H 'Flat Top Throwdown' serves up skills and sizzle in Stillwater County

Young joined the competition to help spotlight the range of opportunities 4-H offers and to bring more energy to this year’s fair.

“We’re trying to get community involvement in our 4-H fair," said Young. "We’re just here to have fun and draw awareness to 4-H.”

He explained the program is not just about livestock—it is also about helping kids try on all kinds of skills.

“There’s such a wide variety of projects these kids can get into from the animals, to the woodworking, to welding, to indoor projects," said Young.

A few stations away, 10-year-old Traeger Hanson and the Bosoan brothers were busy grilling cheeseburger quesadillas with a custom-made sauce.

For Hanson, who has been cooking since he was six years old, helping in the kitchen is anything but new.

“I’ve been cooking scrambled eggs and lots of stuff. I’ve been helping my mom with breakfast, dinner, and lunch a lot," said Hanson.