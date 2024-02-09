Firefighters responding to Billings refinery fire

Update 3:35 p.m.

Phillips 66 has released a statement about the Friday afternoon fire:

"At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 9, an event occurred at the Phillips 66 Billings Refinery resulting in visible smoke. Emergency responders from Phillips 66 and the Billings Fire Department immediately responded. There were no injuries and all personnel are accounted for. Phillips 66 has completed air monitoring within the community and there were no findings. The cause of the incident is under investigation. The safety of our community, the environment, and our neighbors is of the utmost importance to our company. Thank you and have a safe day."

Update 2:50 p.m.

Billings city officials are suggesting anyone who is downwind from smoke plumes wafting from the Phillips 66 fire to relocate, but no orders to evacuate or shelter in place have been issued.

Victoria Hill, a city spokesperson, said no injuries have been reported, and firefighters don't see any risk of explosion.

The fire started in an area called the fines pit, according to Hill.

Justin McKinsey/ MTN News

Billings firefighters are responding to a fire reported at the Phillips 66 refinery (formerly known as the ConocoPhillips refinery) on Billings South Side Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m., and black smoke was seen wafting above the refinery.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.