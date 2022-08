A fire has burned about 500 acres in the Pryor Mountains foothills.

The fire is close to the Carbon County-Big Horn County line.

Carbon County Fire Warden Tom Kohley said the terrain is treacherous and accessibility is difficult.

He also said lightning cause the fire to start on Friday night.

The BIA, Fromberg Fire Department and the the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation are also responding, according to Kohley.

Some from Bridger posted about the fire on Facebook.