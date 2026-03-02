Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighters respond to downtown Billings blaze

Smoke from a structure fire in downtown Billings on Monday morning
Update 9:05 a.m.

Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said at the scene that the fire was in a storage unit owned by Tiny’s Tavern at 319 N. 24th St.

There were no occupants inside the structure at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

First Report

BILLINGS - Firefighters responded to a structure fire in downtown Billings on Monday morning.

The fire appeared to be in a structure on North 24th Street near Fourth Avenue North next to Tiny's Tavern.

The fire was reported at about 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

