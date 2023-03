LAUREL — Laurel firefighters extinguished a fire on the east end of town Monday night.

The fire at Cotter's Sewer at 1750 E. Eighth St. was reported around 6:45 p.m., interim Fire Chief J.W. Hopper said.

No one was injured, but flames were spotted pushing through the windows and roof.

Firefighters were mopping up as of 8:30 p.m.

Several vehicles were inside the shop, Hopper said.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Three engines and an ambulance responded.