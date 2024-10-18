Fire west of Billings destroys home, RVs and cars

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY — Yellowstone County authorities are investigating a fire that happened west of Billings Friday morning. Investigators have not determined a cause.

Mack Carmack, MTN News West Billings property fire damage



Upon entering the scene at 7828 Clark Ave. 10 hours later, the ground was still hot, smoke remained in the area, and everything was covered in ash. The fire damage includes a double-wide trailer home, two RVs and several vehicles.

"There was fire everywhere. I wouldn't doubt that they made it out of sheer luck... I was terrified. I didn't know who was living, and who was dying, because I didn't know who was in the hospital," says Eric Baisch.

Baisch said his brother Caleb and friend, whom he identified as Christina, were in the property at the time of the fire. He says Christina owns the property.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Eric Baisch, Billings resident

"(Me and a friend) have been helping them out. I've literally been up since three in the morning, just trying to figure everything out," he said.

According to Baisch, the fire started around 1:30 a.m. He says that Christina believes someone was smoking a cigarette in one of the RVs on the property, and possibly fell asleep. Shortly after, a nearby propane tank exploded.

Mack Carmack, MTN News West Billings property fire damage



The explosion set off a chain reaction, causing the entire property to be engulfed in flames.

"(I) recommend that you don't smoke in a bedroom situation type, sleeping quarters, or a couch or anything. Make sure you're not smoking when you're laying down," said JW Hopper, the fire chief for the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department.

Mack Carmack, MTN News JW Hopper, fire chief, Laurel Volunteer Fire Department

Hopper says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Five fire departments responded to the fire: Billings, Laurel, Molt, Fuego, and Park City.

According to Hopper, 27 firefighters responded to the scene, and it took about an hour to kill the flames. Molt Fire Department is still targeting hot spots in the area.

Mack Carmack, MTN News West Billings property fire damage



Everyone on the property safely made it out, although three were sent to the hospital for treatment.

In total, 10 pets were lost, including four dogs, and six cats, according to Baisch.

For now, Baisch is letting Christina and Caleb stay with him, while also warning people to be careful around any kind of spark this time of year.

"Just be careful. A single...light can do any kind of damage," he said.