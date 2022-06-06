Watch
Fire hits Laurel drive-in theater

Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 06, 2022
LAUREL - A fire was reported late Monday afternoon at the Amusement Park Drive-In movie theater in Laurel.

Initial reports indicate flames destroyed one of the theater's screens and at least one trailer was also burned.

Several fire departments responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but authorities suspect it was an electrical fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The theater is one of the last drive-ins in Montana.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

