Fire hits Billings residence, one person suffers burn injury

BILLINGS - One person suffered a minor burn injury in a house fire early Friday.

The Billings Police Department said on social media the fire at 30 Redrock Drive in the Golden Meadows mobile home park was reported at 3:16 a.m.

The home was "actively burning with visible flames" when fire crews arrived, police said.

Two occupants of the home were able to exit, with one person suffering a minor burn injury.

Fire crews were able to contain and extinguish the blaze, and an "investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted once it is safe to enter the structure."