Fire fueled by whipping winds destroys Silesia home

Fanned by fierce winds, it took just minutes for a roaring fire to race across Clark’s River Road Thursday in Silesia and destroy a home and pickup truck.

Watch the video below:

Whipping winds fuel Silesia fire that destroys home

“It ran to the highway. It was probably 100 yards to the highway in probably five minutes with 10 to 20 flame heights,” said Joliet District 1 Fire Chief Melvin Hoferer.

The fast-moving fire, which the chief says flared up from a controlled burn conducted last week, headed straight for a house on the other side, quickly devouring it.

That home is now just smoldering embers.

“The family lost their structure. They lost their pickup. I suppose they probably lost their dog. So it was a big loss. Fortunately, they were all gone at the time,” Hoferer says.

Fearing that the fire could continue to spread, the Carbon County’s Sheriff’s Office evacuated some neighbors from the area.

As night fell, winds were starting to calm with hopes of some relief in the forecast.

“This was a couple-day control burn, so until we actually see snow on the ground, I think it's going to be a concern for all of us,” said Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan.

Around 35 fire crews from around the area worked to get the fire under control.