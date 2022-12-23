Watch Now
Fire destroys Shepherd home

Posted at 6:43 PM, Dec 22, 2022
A fire destroyed a home in Shepherd Thursday morning, but no one was injured.

Firefighters were called to the 8400 block of Scandia road around 8 a.m. for the fire, according to Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department Chief Phil Ehlers.

All occupants managed to get out, but Ehlers said the home is considered a "total loss."

The homeowner told firefighters that a towel fell on a running space heater, which likely started the blaze, Ehlers said.

While the family is displaced, they do have a place to stay during the cold weather, Ehlers said.

