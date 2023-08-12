Watch Now
Fire Destroys Several Campers at Billings RV Dealership

Chance Jordan
Posted at 6:22 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 20:32:57-04

BILLINGS — Smoke could be seen billowing southwest of Billings Friday evening after a fire broke out at Midway RV’s new location on South Frontage Road.

 Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell told Q2 that seven campers were destroyed in the fire.

 Mitchell said it was not immediately known what caused the fire.

 Midway employees told Q2 that the campers that caught fire were owned by private citizens that were either storing them on site or had them there for service.

 Billings Fire was able to get the fire out in a short time and is now in the process of mopping up.

