LOCKWOOD - Fire destroyed a house in Lockwood on Thursday evening.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Sagehill Road off Old U.S. Highway 87 at about 5 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the structure.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the blaze has not been released.

Firefighters from Lockwood were assisted by crews from Billings and Warden.