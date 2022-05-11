Fire damages outbuilding, traffic lights in south Billings

A fire gutted an outbuilding behind the Montana Convention Center on Midland Road and damaged traffic lights in the area Tuesday night.
The fire, which briefly shut down Midland Road, appeared to have been quickly contained.
The fire damaged all traffic lights at the intersection of Midland Road and Mullowney Lane. Billings police said the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop until the lights are repaired.
An officer will be at the intersection to help direct traffic.
