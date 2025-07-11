Fire damages home across the street from Billings fire station

BILLINGS - Billings fire crews didn't have far to go to respond to an early morning house fire.

The fire at 811 N. 23rd St., directly across the street from Fire Station #1, was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze by a 911 call and by an occupant of the residence who banged on the fire station door, according to fire officials.

All of the occupants of the multi-unit residence were able to safely evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

The fire started outside the residence on a front porch and appeared to have been started from improperly disposed of smoking material, fire officials said.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimate was immediately available.