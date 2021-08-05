Fire crews stop small grass fire in Shepherd

A quick response from Shepherd firefighters kept a small grass fire away from a home and spreading Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:47 p.m. for the fire on Pleasant Hollow Trail near EW Tenny Road.

Firefighters put out grass fire in Shepherd. KTVQ photo

The fire burned about four acres and destroyed a storage shed.

Shepherd and Laurel firefighters arrived as the wind was picking up.

Crews from Lockwood, Blue Creek, Billings and Worden were on the way but were called off when the fire was under control.

The severity response or staff station brought in extra crews from other departments as a precaution.

KTVQ

"We try to get as many people on it as we can as quick as we can with the right assets coming in route," said Chief Phillip Ehlers of the Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department. "And we get the fires put out. But at the same time, we're not leaving the county bare, shall we say. We got on scene, were able to knock it down and get the active fire front down. And from there, it was just a lot of mop up. It's a great program, and it's helped big time."

Ehlers says the cause of the fire is undetermined.