Fire Crews on Scene of Fire Near Pryor Creek Road

BILLINGS —Smoke could be seen billowing from miles away as a fire broke out east of Billings Monday afternoon. The fire started in the vicinity of Pryor Creek in an Indian Ridge. 1-90 was initially closed due to smoke in the area, but has now reopened. Drivers should still use caution in that area. A number crews from fire departments throughout the area remain on the scene at this time. Yellowstone County sheriff Mike Linder says several helicopters were brought into help and the fire appears to be well under control. Linder says all roads in the area have now reopened.