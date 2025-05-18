School districts in eastern Montana have been hiring teachers from the Philippines to deal with shortages.

Salary is one reason they come to the United States.

Watch the full video below:

Filipino teachers fill void in Jordan, Hardin, and Crow Agency

The teachers say another reason is that they can get bogged down with clerical work in the Phillipines.

About 20 percent of the teachers in Hardin are Filipino.

But that's just one district where they're being hired.

Alexander Vivar teaches science in the Jordan Public Schools.

“Everyone is very cooperative and everyone is very helpful, and the environment is really very welcoming,” Vivar said.

Vivar enjoys the rural life in Jordan and has taught in the Philippines, Indonesia and Myanmar.

“Every single day after classes, since I usually just walk from here going back home and the church is right in between,” Vivar said. “I always go there so I think that's also one of the reasons why I don't feel the home sickness.”

Filipino teachers are also filling a role in Hardin.

“If the students think they are smart enough to fool the teachers, the teachers are 10 steps ahead of them,” said Jessie DeLeon, who teaches language arts. “We know when it's A.I. generated.”

DeLeon has been teaching at Hardin Middle School for two years, and this is his third year in Montana.

He taught in the Philippines and Thailand and enjoys passing on life lessons to his students.

“There's a whole world out there,” DeLeon said. “So see it for yourself and your passport or your key would be your education.”

Hardin Middle School has three Filipino teachers.

“They're home-run-hitting teachers,” said Mike Flamm, Hardin Middle School principal. “I mean, they're great at what they do.”

The Hardin School District has about 25 Filipino teachers, including three at Crow Agency Public School.

“I was shocked because kids here are really straightforward,” said Rosel Dalisay. “They're going to tell you what's in their mind.”

Dalisay teaches special education and has been able to assimilate into the Crow culture during her four years here.

“The elders of the Crow Tribe and especially our colleagues here, they are very supportive,” Dalisay said.

Dalisay has also taught in Oman.

She has her family in Crow Agency, which has made it easier.

That's the same for her colleague Julius Taclivon, a fifth-grade teacher.

“It's really an opportunity to be in the U.S. and also an opportunity for my family to be here and to be together,” Taclivon said.

Taclivon has also taught in Cambodia and is in his second year in Crow Agency.

He says he had to overcome some challenges when he first arrived in the U.S.

“They have very interesting stories. I'm also glad that they're sharing it to me,” Tacliban said. “And that's something I'm happy that they are sharing something about themselves.”

And all the Filipino teachers show the same kind of respect.