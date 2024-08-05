Filipino American Association celebrates family and heritage with Billings picnic

The Filipino American Association of Billings held its third annual public summer picnic at Rose Park on Saturday.

For the majority of the five dozen or so in attendance, the main event was the traditional Filipino food including lumpia, pancit, halo-halo, and lechon (slow roasted whole pig).

“Every time we have a party, it cannot be a celebration without lechon," said Rhodelee "Del" Seal, the vice president of the association, who spent six hours roasting the pig.

For those of Filipino descent, the food is a reminder of family and home — elements often estranged by distance as a part of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) culture.

“We tend to go abroad to help the family. So, we kind of feel lonely, all by ourselves here," said Seal.

Predominantly fillings gaps in Montana's education and healthcare, those who are OFWs often send money to their family still living in the cradle islands.

“They come here for a better life for themselves, but also to provide for their family back home," said Simon Wiesner, whose mother left the Philippines at around 20 years old.

Though many in attendance were Filipino, the group emphasized that everyone is welcome and is inviting the public to their winter event later this year.

“The Filipino community, they’re very inviting, they’re really friendly," said Quito Keutla, of Loatian heritage, who said members of the Filipino American Association welcomed him and his wife when they first moved to Billings, "That’s part of what makes the food good, ‘cause y’know, you’re putting love into it and community.”