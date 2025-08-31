Fiery crash snarls traffic on busy downtown Billings road

BILLINGS, Mont. — A fiery crash blocked one of Billings’ busiest roads Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses say a white car slammed into the underpass in the area of South Billings Boulevard and Underpass Avenue and caught fire, prompting a large police response.

Montana Highway Patrol and Billings police officers were seen, quickly closing the road to investigate and extinguish the flames.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the driver was injured or what led to the crash and police presence...

MTN News reached out to MHP for further details and will update this story when more information is available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.