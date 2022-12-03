Festival of Trees fundraiser hosts thousands of people at MetraPark

BILLINGS — Hundreds of families were at MetraPark this Saturday to celebrate a great cause. The Festival of Trees is the biggest fundraiser of the year for The Family Tree Nurturing Center in Billings, and community members showed up in droves to support.

“We came here to see the trees and this one was dancing,” said Billings resident John Cash on Saturday.

For Cash and his clan, The Festival of Trees is all about family.

“We want to make sure that they always know that no matter what they’re doing, that we as a family can at least support them,” Cash said.

It’s a message that The Family Tree Nurturing Center is all about.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“Our whole intent with The Family Tree Nurturing Center is to support parents and to prevent child abuse and neglect,” said the executive director of the nonprofit, Bill Kennedy.

The organization has been serving families since 1985. They offer year-round parenting classes, home visits, respite care, and other resources for parents to be successful. None of it would be possible without The Festival of Trees.

“As we offer the service and help support families, we are in need year-round for donations to keep the doors open,” Kennedy said.

The Billings community answered the call as over 200 volunteers helped make the four-day event happen, including West High School junior, Rayna Harmon.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“It’s for the kids, you know. Like the smiles, I was over there taking pictures with Santa, and you give them a candy cane and they’re so happy,” Harmon said.

The 16-year-old hopes community members will leave the festival with a smile on their faces but also with The Family Tree Nurturing Center’s message in their minds.

“I think as a community and as adults, it’s our job to look out for those children who may not have what so many of us are blessed with,” said Harmon.