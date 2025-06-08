BILLINGS — High Sierra Dog Park in Billings is a popular spot for the community where people can bring their dogs to play.

People like Kristi Savaria and Don Cape bring their dogs to the park daily, sometimes even twice a day.

“It’s a great place,” Cape said Sunday.

Watch full video of the windbreak fence back up:

Fence replaced after a Billings dog park theft

After a recent heist of windbreak fence under the gazebo, the community is still confused as to why it happened, but grateful it has been replaced.

“I was mad, but I was more why. You know, it just didn't make any sense to me,” Cape said.

Savaria said that every piece of wood and hardware was taken associated with the fence.

Fortunately, after a few days, the fence has been replaced.

“This was back up within a week and that's very fast. That doesn't happen very often,” Savaria said.

The new fence not only serves as a barrier, but it also provides a welcoming environment for park-goers to enjoy.

“A lot of people sit over here, have their coffee, talk, dogs play. It's a good relaxing area,” Cape said.

Jami Clark from Partners for Parks made a call to Parks and Rec Superintendent Cole McQuillan about the stolen fence. McQuillan acted quickly to get the fence back up.

“I do have to say thank you very much to the city. They moved very fast,” Cape said.

The gratitude within the community extends beyond just the fence.

“We are just so appreciative because it was a huge shock,” Savaria said.

Now with the fence is back up, park users can relax under the gazebo and find shade during the summer months.