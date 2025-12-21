BILLINGS — A simple act of kindness during last week's snowstorm has blossomed into an unexpected friendship between a FedEx courier and an elderly Billings couple.

Tanner Adams was making his regular delivery route when he spotted William Rimel struggling to carry groceries through what he said 16 inches of snow with his walker. Without hesitation, Adams stepped in to help.

Watch how FedEx courier stepped in to help W. Rimel:

FedEx courier helps elderly man, sparking a lasting friendship

"He saw me struggling in the snow with my walker that was 16 inches deep," W. Rimel said Sunday.

The moment brought his wife Melanie to tears just thinking about it.

"It almost makes me cry just to think about it," M. Rimel said.

For the Rimels, getting groceries inside their home is always a challenge. With six stairs leading to their front door, even good weather presents difficulties for the couple.

"I mean all the time we have to just go put them on the first step and then we get down and we kind of drag all the groceries down," W. Rimel explained.

Adams happened to be delivering a package to the same house when he noticed William's struggle.

"I had pulled up and seen the customer here struggling with his groceries, and I happened to be delivering to the same house," Adams said.

He immediately offered assistance, ensuring William safely navigated the snowy stairs with his groceries.

"I had insisted that I helped him with his groceries and made sure he made it down his snowy stairs safely," Adams said.

The couple was overwhelmed with gratitude for the unexpected help.

"We were just so grateful because steps in snow and ice are really hard on us because we're old and we don't get around real well," M. Rimel said.

But Adams' kindness didn't end there. The next morning, he returned with his fiancée Ashley Pursel to shovel out the Rimels driveway.

"I think the surprise came the next morning where he was still thinking, he's like, 'We gotta go back up there and clean their driveway off,'" Pursel said.

According to Pursel, this type of selfless behavior is typical for Adams.

"He would go out of his way to help anybody. Take his shirt right off his back if that's what the situation was," Pursel said.

For Adams, the decision was simple and heartfelt.

"I just looked at it as helping out like a parent or a grandparent's driveway, getting them cleared out so it's safe for them to get in and out of their vehicles," Adams said.

What started as a chance encounter between strangers quickly evolved into a genuine friendship. The Rimels even invited Adams and his fiancee to his cabin near Cooke City.

"I got to take them up to the cabin that I have up near Cooke City and their kids and we gave them some gifts," Adams said.

The experience left William deeply moved by the unexpected generosity.

"It was amazing, I was just so, my gratitude and it was just so much because it was such a great thing to do for an old guy like me," W. Rimel said.