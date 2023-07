BILLINGS - Billings police reported a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car slowed traffic early Friday morning.

Police reported the crash at about 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Midland Road, Mullowney Lane, King Avenue West and the I-90 Underpass.

Both exit ramps from I-90 were being diverted and all northbound traffic onto King Avenue West was closed, police said on social media.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.