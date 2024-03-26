Watch Now
Fatal crash reported on I-90 near Laurel

Posted at 10:13 AM, Mar 26, 2024
LAUREL - A 63-year-old Washington state man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90 near Laurel.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a press release issued Tuesday that the crash happened early Sunday morning at mile marker 431.

A 63-year-old man from Port Angeles, Wash., was driving a Jeep Wrangler eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy road. The Jeep went into the median and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

