The farmers market in downtown Billings will be back this summer.

The Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market traditionally starts the third Saturday in July.

Last year, the board decided it would not have enough people to monitor and enforce COVID guidelines.

This year, there will be no special requirements.

But there will be hand-washing stations and an effort to keep lines flowing.

The farmers market will run on Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, from July 17 until Oct. 2.