Family Service receives generous donations from Double Down for Kids events in Billings

Q2, Family Service and Master Lube teamed up Thursday for the second Double Down for Kids event.

The event helps to feed kids in Billings and nearby communities while they are out of school for the summer.

Stacy Brown, Family Service executive director said Thursday that the event is important for our community and kids.

Chaquille Cozart/ Q2 news Family Services food distribution in Joliet Montana

“Today is really been important for the children in the community, making sure that we have plenty of food to feed them through the summer, lots of good nutritious thing always for girls to,” said Brown.

Donations were accepted at all area Master Lube locations including, the Heights, King Avenue, Grand Avenue, Laurel, and also at the Q2 station parking lot in downtown Billings.

Chaquille Cozart/ Q2 Double down for kids

Nate Webster, assistant manager for the Grand Avenue location, said that participating in the event is something he and the staff are happy to do.

“It is important for us to help the community out as well as we can, especially with COVID happening last year. This is our second year doing it, and we feel pretty good about what we have done for the community,” said Webster.

Along with accepting food donations for canned goods and non-perishable items, people were also asked to donate cash.

A long-time donor of Family Service, First Interstate Bank, announced a large donation for the cause.

“We donated $5,000 to this specific food drive. And we would like other organizations, financial institutions to either meet it, or beat it. This is the greatest competition to help us organization and community partner like this,” said Brian Brown, market president for First Interstate Bank.

Chaquille Cozart/ Q2 Double down for kids

At this time the official dollar amount and or food count has not been confirmed. Check back for updates.