Family Service of Billings receives donation of 500 hams in advance of Easter

Family Service of Billings is getting a big donation in preparation for Easter- 500 Hormel hams from Alberstons.

“This is particularly valuable with Easter coming up quickly. Albertsons is a wonderful partner in the community, helping feed families and seniors in need," said Stacy Brown, executive director of Family Service.

Families in need, low-income seniors and individuals in need of food can qualify for bountiful food distribution at Family Service, 3927 1st Ave. S. iin Billings. They are open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for food box assistance.

“Albertsons and Safeway are committed to our partnership with local food banks to help end food insecurity,” said Teresa Whitney, VP, Merchandising and Marketing with Albertsons Companies Intermountain Division. “We are grateful for the wonderful relationships we have with vendor partners, such as Hormel Foods. By working together, we can combine our efforts towards the same goal to battle hunger relief and to help support local families with their basic needs.”

Hormel Foods will donate more than 55,000 hams (an estimated retail value of $1.1 million or an equivalent of more than 1 million meals) to charities nationwide through the Hormel® Cure 81® Hams for Hunger® program this year, according to a news release.

“Hormel Foods is proud to partner with Albertsons and Safeway to support hunger-relief efforts in the communities served by the company’s Albertsons and Safeway stores,” said Kelsey Tynan, Hormel® Cure 81® brand manager at Hormel Foods. “The Hormel® Cure 81® Hams for Hunger® program highlights our long-standing relationship with Albertsons and Safeway, and we are honored to work together and make such a substantial contribution for those in need.”