Family, police seeking missing Ballantine man Bradley O'Brien

Family, friends and law enforcement are searching for a missing man Wednesday believed to be in the Ballantine area.

Bradley O'Brien, who is in his 50's, went missing Tuesday night in Billings, according to police. Family members said he was last seen Wednesday morning at the Tiger Town in Ballantine.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with jeans.

His wife believes he may be suffering from a medical episode.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said he was given a ride to the Barkemeyer Park area in Huntley, and Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies are searching there.

Call the Billings Police Department with any information on his whereabouts.