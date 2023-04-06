Family of Victor Three Irons marches to demand answers in shooting death

DUNMORE — On Jan. 18, Victor Three Irons was found dead outside of Dunmore near Crow Agency, and on Thursday his friends and family marched to demand answers about his murder.

"Victor was taken from us in an act of gun violence," said Tessa Massey, Victor's partner, on Thursday.

Three Irons was a father of two, a brother, a son, and a friend to dozens more.

"He loved hunting, fishing, riding horses, hanging out with his friends, and hiking," said Wallace Three Irons, Victor's brother.

Tessa Massey

On Thursday, which would have been Victor’s 36th birthday, his family reflected on the life of their loved one and the hole left behind in their lives following his murder.

"He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to mechanic. He had a lot of friends. He had a great sense of humor. He loved to laugh and play pranks on people," added Massey.

But the gathering Thursday wasn’t just about remembering Victor Three Irons. It was about seeking justice.

His family says it all started with a fight caught on video. Three Irons was seen delivering a blow that knocked another man out. According to witnesses, that man regained consciousness and allegedly vowed to kill Three Irons.

"What we’re being told is it was some sort of a revenge killing. After the fight the assailant was looking for him to murder him because he was upset with how the fight went down," Massey added.

The family said the man accused of killing Victor had been arrested for elder abuse at the time of the murder and was technically incarcerated but was out as part of a work release program. They are demanding to know why he wasn’t behind bars since he had a history of violence.

"We want action. We want something to be done so he’s going to pay in some way for what he did," Massey said.

MTN has reached out to the Bureau of Indian Affairs but our calls haven’t been returned.

The dozens that gathered Thursday marched from Crow Agency to Dunmore hoping it will lead to answers from the BIA and others.

"What we want now is justice for him. We’re still waiting for that.... We want everyone to know that he was loved and we’re still thinking about him. Every day is hard without him," Massey added.