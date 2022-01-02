Family celebrates birth of daughter on New Year's Day

The first Billings baby of the new year was born at 8:25 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Lilly Pauline Dinehart weighed in at five pounds, four ounces and hadn't yet been measured for height when her parents, Joshua and Angela, talked with the media on a Zoom call.

Angela and Joshusa Dinehart with baby girl, Lilly. Courtesy: Billings Clinic

Two days before she was born, a med flight brought Angela from Cody to Billings Clinic.

Lilly was born one month early, spent some time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and is now ready to go home.

"A lot of people would think how can you have so many," Angela said. "And honestly every one's a blessing. They keep us busy. They all work together and just good siblings."

"We're really blessed," Joshua said. "Thank God for you know, as good as our kids are in school and the community we live in is very good. She'll be well taken care of. That's for sure. Brother and sisters are definitely looking forward to seeing her."

Lilly is the eighth child for U.S. Army veterans Joshua and Angela Dinehart and the only New Year's baby in the family.