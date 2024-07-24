Family and friends speak out after fatal Billings bus-motorcycle collision

BILLINGS — The latest motorcycle fatality in Yellowstone County happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 15th Street West on July 16.

Aidan Woolf was heading east on Grand when he collided with a MET bus that was turning left onto 15th Street West.

The initial Facebook post by the Billings Police Department is below.

Aidan Woolf was 17 when he died, a result of being thrown off his bike and landing in the street.

After a week of grief and hardship, his friends and family have decided to speak out. His mother, still full of grief, has decided not to go public yet.

"It's been hard on everyone who knew him. I can't believe it. I still don't want to believe it. It's just like an ongoing nightmare," said Ashley Flaherty, Aiden's neighbor.

Over a week later, the crash investigation is still ongoing, with no details about who was at fault yet released.

MET officials chose not to comment until the investigation is finished, but Woolf's family and friends are equating his death to a case of reckless driving.

"I don't necessarily think that it was angry driving or anything like that... I would just like people to be aware. Just because you're in a hurry doesn't mean you don't have to pay attention," said Alyssa Angell, one of Aidan's motorcycle friends.

Angell met Aidan when he first arrived in Billings around six weeks ago. He joined their group of motorcycle-riding friends, and they all quickly grew close.

"Before the accident, we were stopped at a red light, and he was in a car. He honked the horn, and he was hanging out of the window waving with his giant smile," says Angell.

Both Angell and Flaherty described Aidan as a bright kid full of ambition and work ethic.

His death has taken a toll on the Billings motorcycle community, and both Angell and Flaherty blame reckless driving.

"He was always happy, always had a smile on his face, always. If you were (sick) in bed, he could cheer you up right away," said Flaherty.

With another fatality and a grieving family, the motorcycle community is hoping to bring awareness to motorcycle safety on Billings roads, as well as keep Aidan's spirit alive.

Angell asks Billings residents to share their GoFundMe and keep the Woolf family in prayers. Angell and friends are holding a poker fundraiser event to raise money for the Woolf family. Contact Alyssa Angell for more information.

