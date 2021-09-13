Fall Home Improvement Show finishes up 39th year in Billings

BILLINGS - The Home Improvement show finished a three-day run on Sunday.

The show's promoter Mark Hedin says many projects have been delayed because of supply deliveries and shortage of workers.

Mark Hedin, Home Improvement Show promoter. KTVQ photo

"If you are going to do something this spring, our exhibitors are pretty busy right now," Hedin said. "So you might want to get on the list if you have a spring project now."

The show brings people from around Montana, and out of state.

"People see people they haven't seen in years," Hedin said. "They get to talk to them. We have great food out at the show so they can enjoy a meal. That's one thing that's progressed tremendously over the years. You had your choice of a Metra hot dog or a Metra polish. And now we've got great food out here. So it just makes for the entire atmosphere out at the home improvement show."

The fall show features about 400 businesses, compared with 600 for the Spring show in March.