Faith and brotherhood have pushed Billings West to brink of Class AA title

BILLINGS — The Billings West football team has looked forward to Tuesday nights throughout the year.

“We've put together this group and we've been growing together, not only as a team but as brothers, and we're super excited about that," senior quarterback Colt Johnson said.

Johnson has been a leader for the team both on and off the field, but this has extended even beyond the guys suiting up on the football team, as the Golden Bears try to spread their positive impact to others.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Faith and brotherhood have pushed Billings West to brink of AA title

“It's not just football, we have kids from other sports and from inside the school," Johnson said. "We've been trying to grow a foundation with a group of people and men that are chasing the Lord."

In football, maybe more than other sports, we see how faith impacts players, especially in times of adversity. It’s a lesson these young men have learned quite quickly.

“I believe that it's because it's such a physical sport and injuries happen within the blink of an eye," senior offensive lineman Aiden Burke said. "Knowing that if you put your faith in Him hard and you love Him, He will help protect you.

“It's not 100% every time, but knowing He is in your corner and is helping protect you, it makes you feel good when you step on that field."

West hopes to bring one more positive to those around them == a state championship, as the Bears take on Kalispell Glacier on the road Friday night for the Class AA crown.

