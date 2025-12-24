Facebook post ignites controversy over Holiday Nights tickets

With over 15 million Christmas lights and huge festive displays, Holiday Nights has become a tradition for numerous Montana families.

Though a recent Facebook post from Holiday Nights at Zoo Montana telling buyers to beware has many talking.

It claims that people are purchasing fake tickets on a third party site.

"We had several people come in that tried to get in the event with tickets that were not redeemable through our ticketing platform. Although they appeared real, they simply were not," said Holiday Nights Managing Partner, Joshua Benson.

He says some visitors are purchasing tickets through a third party site called bidonbillings.com and are printing off a voucher from that website. The problem is that voucher or receipt for a ticket is not accepted at the zoo.

"It's not being redeemed through are ticketing platform because it wasn't purchased through our ticketing platform. So, in those very unfortunate situations, those folks are not allowed entry," said Benson.

Bidonbillings.com is a site owned by Desert Mountain Broadcasting which has several Billings radio stations. They say the tickets are indeed legitimate but say those with the receipt need to visit the radio station.

"They took the actual receipt that you bring to us to prove you are the ones that pay for it then we hand out the actual hard-copy ticket that we get from Holiday Nights so that there isn't any misunderstanding. That's the reason we do it that way,” said Vice President of Desert Mountain Broadcasting, Mike Swafford.

While this may be a misunderstanding with no actual fraud, scams are abundant when it’s time for gift giving.

Mike Toth, Lead Investigator and Owner of Elite Investigators, is no stranger to sniffing out fraud and says scammers have an easier time catching people off guard this time of year.

Toth says your payment method can be one of your best defenses.

"You want to pay with a either a real credit card, not a debit card, and or if you can use PayPal and know its your actual PayPal account being used, then you pay with that because you can dispute those and recover your money a lot easier and faster than if you use a debit card, or cash, or a check," said Toth.

If fake tickets are a concern, Toth recommends calling the venue to find verified ways to purchase.

"Call the actual place and just say, 'Hey, are you running this promotion? Is this legitimate?', maybe watch the online forums for if anybody else has trouble," Toth said.

Desert Mountain Broadcasting says those ticket sales ended last night and claim they are only aware of one person who was unable to get into the event and only because they didn't properly exchange the receipt for an actual ticket.

Those from Holiday Nights say they are now looking into the situation.