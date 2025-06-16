BILLINGS — Scams like recent phishing attempts circulating in local Facebook groups are becoming more common and complex, according to Tiffany Lucero, who works at Technology by Design in Billings — a company that repairs devices and handles cybersecurity issues.

“I like to problem solve, and IT is all about problem solving,” said Lucero.

Watch as Tiffany Lucero from Technology by Design breaks down how these scams work and who’s at risk:

Facebook phishing scam targets Billings residents with fake grocery giveaway posts

These problems have less to do with slow loading times and more to do with deceptive posts online. She reviewed recent examples in local Facebook groups that advertised grocery distribution events — but with no listed location, organizer, or contact information.

Marcus Cocova|KTVQ Example of phishing scam from Billings Neighborhood Watch

“The fact that it doesn’t have a location or contact information, that kind of rings bells for me, especially in social media posts,” said Lucero. “If there’s an event going on like this and you have a company, organization, or even an individual that’s trying to advertise for it—they’re always going to put more detail to it.”

Lucero said the danger does not discriminate by age.

“I can’t even say that it’s mostly the older population that fall for these. I have people younger than me that fall for these scams,” said Lucero.

When watching for Facebook phishing scams, experts recommend looking for signs such as:



Posts or messages that urge you to act quickly or pressure you to click a link.

Offers that seem too good to be true, especially without verifiable details like locations or contact info.

Links with suspicious or unusual web addresses.

Requests for personal information, login credentials, or financial details.

If you believe you have fallen victim to a phishing scam, you are advised to:



Immediately change your Facebook and associated email passwords.

Review your account activity for unauthorized access and log out of all devices.

Alert your bank or financial institutions if you shared sensitive information.

Report the scam to Facebook and any relevant authorities.

A recent poll by MTN in the same Facebook group showed some users were unsure if links were legitimate, highlighting the importance of vigilance.

“A lot of accounts will get taken over and hijacked because they click on a link. Then they’re able to access their Facebook information and their Facebook profiles,” said Lucero.

And what hackers find there may lead to more than just spam messages.

“If this kind of thing happens on their computer where that stuff is stored, they run the risk of actually compromising their bank account,” she said.

Lecro also warns of a growing trend in “scareware” — pop-ups or emails designed to frighten users into clicking malicious links.