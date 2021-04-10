Expect delays when Main Street road project starts in Billings

Starting on Monday, traffic on Main Street in Billings Heights will be delayed because of a project to repave and add improvements.

The $7.75 million "Main Street Billings Improvement Project" will start at First Avenue North at MetraPark and move up Main to the intersection of Highway 87, Bench Boulevard and Highway 312.

Some of the work will be similar to what was recently completed on 27th Street.

Crews will be milling and paving at night.

The project also includes constructing ADA compliant sidewalk corners, replacing raised medians, upgrading storm drain grates and traffic signal improvements.

Shaun Sampson, Montana Department of Transportation engineering project manager. KTVQ photo

"You know, there will be some impact on the Billings community and specifically the Heights community," said Shaun Sampson, Montana Department of Transportation engineering project manager. "And we are doing our best to sequence in a fashion to minimize that impact and get traffic flows through there as efficiently as possible, especially during those peak hours."

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

In its Frequently Asked Questions section, questions, concerns and comments can be done by phone, email, text, mail or calling the public information officer.