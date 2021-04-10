Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Expect delays when Main Street road project starts in Billings

items.[0].videoTitle
Main Street construction project starting Monday in Billings
MDT construction.jpg
Posted at 7:19 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 21:19:16-04

Starting on Monday, traffic on Main Street in Billings Heights will be delayed because of a project to repave and add improvements.

The $7.75 million "Main Street Billings Improvement Project" will start at First Avenue North at MetraPark and move up Main to the intersection of Highway 87, Bench Boulevard and Highway 312.

Some of the work will be similar to what was recently completed on 27th Street.

Crews will be milling and paving at night.

The project also includes constructing ADA compliant sidewalk corners, replacing raised medians, upgrading storm drain grates and traffic signal improvements.

Shaun Sampson.jpg
KTVQ photo

"You know, there will be some impact on the Billings community and specifically the Heights community," said Shaun Sampson, Montana Department of Transportation engineering project manager. "And we are doing our best to sequence in a fashion to minimize that impact and get traffic flows through there as efficiently as possible, especially during those peak hours."

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

In its Frequently Asked Questions section, questions, concerns and comments can be done by phone, email, text, mail or calling the public information officer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Premieres Saturday, April 24