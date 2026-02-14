'Exciting, very exciting': Community raises walls for Habitat for Humanity's 99th home in Billings

BILLINGS — For more than three decades, Habitat for Humanity has been transforming lives, and Saturday morning continued that tradition as volunteers raised the walls on its 99th home in Billings as a celebration of building and belonging

Denise James watched with joy as friends, family and volunteers came together to create not just a house, but her future home in the Heights.

Watch Denise talk about how much this means to her:

"Exciting, very exciting" community raises walls for Habitat for Humanity 99th home in Billings

"It's been going since March, so I'm very blessed to have friends and family come and join me with this house," James said Saturday.

Before this build, James was living in an apartment where climbing stairs had become increasingly difficult.

"I'm older. Getting up the stairs to my apartment, that was a big thing. And worrying about falling down the stairs. And the community, the place I had lived in before, it wasn't very friendly," James said.

Now that worry will soon be behind her as she prepares to move into her new single-level home.

"I'm house 99 for Habitat for Humanity," James said.

Friends, family and future neighbors joined the celebration, showing their support for James throughout her journey.

"I'm glad they're here. They're super excited for me, and they've helped me on my journey. Whether it be helping on building the house or just there for support," James said.

James' daughter, Dennette Hale, says no one deserves this opportunity more than her mother.

"She is just this amazing person herself. She'd give the shirt off her back. So for her to have all these people come together and support her, it's pretty incredible," Hale said.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jim Woolyhand says this home is part of a bigger mission to provide safe, affordable housing for families in need.

"We want to put children and families into low income housing, safe, simple, decent, affordable housing so they can grow up in a warm environment, safe environment," Woolyhand said.

The home is taking shape in the Heights, where Habitat for Humanity has ambitious plans for the future.

"This land we bought about eight years ago. So this is a subdivision of what will be 21 homes when it's all said and done," Woolyhand said.

Dedicated volunteers are making these dreams reality by working three to four days a week on construction projects.

Soon, James will be welcoming guests in her new space, something her daughter says she's particularly excited about.

"Her having a new home is going to be amazing. She loves to host things," Hale said.

James is especially looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren in the new home.

"I'm looking forward to the grandkids coming over and getting to play and have their own fun time. And have nobody worried about the neighbors banging on the floor to tell us to stop running around and stuff," James said.