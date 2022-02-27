Events season in full swing at MetraPark in Billings

BILLINGS — From last weekend and this weekend to the next, MetraPark in Billings has been jam packed with events: high school divisional basketball and the MATE Show just to name a few.

With the crazy quick changeovers that have lately been happening every week, MetraPark marketing director Ray Massie said the maintenance crew in Billings can do the work of an events center in a major city.

“We do the same things a big city arena does with a whole lot less people," Massie said. “Usually, it’s almost all hands on deck for these kind of change overs, especially when you have the power-packed weekends like we’re having this weekend, next weekend and the weekend after that.”

MTN News / David Jay Ray Massie, marketing director for MetraPark.

MetraPark staff are back to the busy season. A week ago, the arena had to be turned from a dirt floor for monster trucks, to pristine clean for high school basketball.

“The guys had to get the dirt and everything up. We had to be ready for play based on Wednesday. That’s when everything started. The guys had Sunday, Monday Tuesday to get the dirt out and get everything cleaned up and be ready to go after monster trucks. They do a fabulous job and they make it look easy," Massie said.

MTN News / Alec Bofinger A Lewistown basketball player goes for the rebound in the Eastern A Divisional Title Game inside the MetraPark First Interstate Arena on Saturday.

The Montana Pavilion and Expo Center have been busy too. The Pavilion saw dance competitions this weekend while The Bretz RV and Boat Show spent five days at the Expo Center. More work is ahead for the MetraPark crew Sunday as the Home Improvement Show moves in to the Expo Center for its event next weekend.

“Very carefully in terms of logistics, because there is some overlap between the two. There are RVs moving out as we’re trying to clean the floor to get ready for the Home Improvement Show, because they have so much equipment that they want to get in. And they have to be all ready to go by Thursday and Friday too," Massie said.

MTN News Inside the Bretz RV and Boat Show and Sale in the MetraPark Expo Center.

Massie also let MTN News in on some new concert announcements coming this week on Monday and Tuesday. So keep an eye out on ktvq.com to learn who is coming to town.

