Evacuations ordered after 3 wildfires start near Huntley

The wildfire season is exploding Friday night near Huntley Project as three fires have started and all are said to be very active and intense.

Fire crews and Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies are on scene and door-to-door evacuations have started up near the areas of Pryor Creek, Indian Creek and Arrow Creek.

The exact location of those evacuations are not yet known...and how many acres have been burned is not yet known.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder asks that the public stay clear of the area as crews try to contain the blazes.

