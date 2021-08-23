European cars shown at Amend Park

Even with a change in venues because of rain, the 13th All-Euro Car Show brought out about 50 European cars to Amend Park on Saturday.

The show was going to take place at Veteran's Park, but the cars could not park on the lawn because of soggy conditions.

All-Euro Car Show at Amend Park on Saturday. KTVQ photo

The show includes awards for best vintage, best contemporary and people's choice.

The car enthusiasts say there is something special about European cars.

Lynnsey Slanina, Absaroka Porsche Club president. KTVQ photo

"I think all of our people like the original lines, and how classic, even the new cars look," said Lynnsey Slanina, Absaroka Porsche Club President. "Before I looked at Porsches, I was an American muscle car girl. And I really like a Camaro but the quality on these cars is something else. You feel quality when you get in these cars every one of them."

