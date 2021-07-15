Equipment deliveries delay opening of new Billings grocery store

A new grocery store at West Park Promenade in Billings has been delayed but is expected to open next month.

Town and Country Foods is remodeling the 26,420-square-foot space that was once Lucky's Market, which closed in February of 2020.

Those at West Park say the future business will be an anchor store and bring customers to the shopping center.

Management says the opening was expected to happen in June, but because of COVID, some equipment deliveries have been delayed.

Eric Drake, Town & Country Foods vice-president. KTVQ photo

"We had a truck of equipment, crossing the border and took a couple weeks longer than expected," said Eric Drake, Town & Country vice president. "So, now that's been cleared, it's on its way here. It's always a struggle, anything post COVID is difficult to get product in and equipment in. We have a few pieces of equipment that we're waiting on but everybody here's been great."

Drake said the signs will go up next week and the expected opening will be in early August.